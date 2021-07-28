Texas National Guard ordered to help with arrests of illegal border crossers

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Texas National Guard will now lend its manpower to stem the flow of illegal immigrants into the southern border state, which is facing a crisis that began following President Biden’s inauguration into the White House.

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott outlined in a letter directed to Major General Tracy R. Norris, Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard, to direct the military to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety in arresting illegal border crossers.

“Beginning on May 31, 2021, I have issued multiple proclamations certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border poses an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for certain counties and agencies in the State of Texas,” Abbott wrote.

“To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed — in addition to the troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and soldiers from the Texas National Guard I have already deployed there — and DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law,” he added.

“By virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, I hereby order that the Texas National Guard assist DPS in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border,” ordered the governor.

Abbott’s crackdown on illegal immigration into the United States has also included support from other Republican governors, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who dispatched law enforcement officers to Texas to help manage the crisis, Rebel News reported. Both Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey had put out a call requesting support from other states in securing the border, prompting GOP-led states to respond.

“Securing our border with Mexico is the federal government’s responsibility. But the Biden administration has proven unwilling or unable to do the job,” the governors wrote in June. “This failure to enforce federal immigration laws causes banns that spill over into every State.”

Abbott’s order to the Texas National Guard comes in the wake of an Axios report on Tuesday that the Biden administration released some 50,000 illegal immigrants into the interior of the United States without a court due date, which the Axios report described as “unprecedented.”

The publication reported:

The big picture: The new data come as immigration agents in the Rio Grande Valley highlight over 20,000 apprehensions made in just one week, as noted on Sunday in a tweet by the chief Border Patrol agent for that sector.