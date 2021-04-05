Thanks Rebel viewers, for helping keep us strong and independent

You know, a couple of months ago we were surprised by our banker. We had two loans that we had borrowed at Rebel News, totalling $380,000, and we had assumed that the loan would be renewed again for another year. But at the last moment the bank called it in.

I didn’t know who to ask for help — so I asked you. And you came through for me, and for Rebel News, and for all of our reporters and producers and editors. You saved us. You — and hundreds of other Rebel viewers — paid off that loan completely. It was over Christmas — it really felt like a miracle to me.

Anyways, I just wanted to let you know that we’ve been busy building our symbolic wall of bricks, where donors have their name and a short message inscribed. It’s right outside my own office, on the outside of the studio. Every day, all of our staff walk right by it, and we see your names, and the little messages you write. I like them — it’s a source of encouragement. And it’s a reminder of who we work for — we work for you.

I know that if the president of the Toronto Star or the CBC ran into a financial problem, I know what they’d do — they’d just phone up Justin Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault, and ask for more free money from the government. They’re all on Trudeau’s payroll — the CBC gets $1.5 billion dollars a year from Trudeau, the newspapers are carving up a $600 million dollar bail-out, and they all keep asking Trudeau for more. And he keeps giving it to them — as long as they toe the line for him.

I’ll never do that. I’ll never take a bail-out from Trudeau. The only people I owe anything to, is you.

You paid off our loan. You are my boss. So thank you. As you can see, we’re just putting the finishing touches on the wall right now — we’re almost done. That’s for people who donated $100 — thank you.

For our amazing donors who gave us $380, we’ve given you a brick, plus put your name on a brass plaque that hangs on the wall in our boardroom. So, twice a day, when we have our staff meetings, everyone will see your name and know that you made Rebel News strong.

And for our super-donors — those incredible folks who gave us $3,800 — you get all of the above, plus you should have already received a box with signed books. If you haven’t, please email [email protected] and we’ll make sure you get that.

So there you have it. The reason we are strong is because we are free. You made us free by paying off our bank loan when it was called in.

Thank you for that — I’m grateful, and so is our whole team, and we’ll be reminded of your gratitude every time we walk down the hallway in the office, or sit in our boardroom.

And if you’re watching this video but didn’t have a chance to chip in, and still want to — please do. You can go to HelpRebelNews.com and donate there — I promise we’ll put it to good use, telling the other side of the story and fighting for our civil liberties.

Thanks my friends.