The ADL's shakedown of Twitter and Elon Musk's plan to fight back

The Anti-Defamation League, an organization ostensibly setup to fight for civil rights and against anti-semitism, has been in the spotlight recently after a hashtag, #BanTheADL, trended on Twitter.

The hashtag has reignited a feud between the organization and Elon Musk, which first started shortly after Musk purchased Twitter.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at this ongoing feud and whether the ADL or Musk is in the right in this fight.

Addressing whether he thinks Elon Musk is anti-semitic, Ezra says no, he thinks the world's richest man is not an anti-semite. Here's why:

I think not only is he tolerant in general, but he's never shown any evidence of being anti-semitic. Simply retweeting questions about the ADL is not anti-semitism. It reminds me of how people try to stop any conversation about George Soros, saying to criticize George Soros by definition is to be anti-semitic, to criticize globalist schemers is by definition anti-semitic. Which is to imply if you're a global schemer you're a Jew — I think it's that that's anti-semitic.

The ADL says Musk is challenging the organization with a “frivolous lawsuit” — but is it actually bogus? As Ezra explains: