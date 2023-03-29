The Aycliffe Migrant Crisis

E-transfer (Canada):

Summer is fast approaching, and the residents of Aycliffe in Kent are worried that with better weather conditions the number of illegal migrant boat crossings could increase. The number of illegal small boat crossings has increased significantly over the last two years with 47,755 reported to have illegally landed in the UK in 2022 alone. As a result of the influx of illegal immigration along Britain’s Kent coastline the UK asylum system is struggling to cope with the new arrivals. Currently almost 400 hotels are being used to house asylum seekers and there is an immigration backlog of more than 160,000.

In recent years, the town of Dover and the community of Aycliffe in Kent has become the epicentre of a growing migrant crisis as illegal crossings from Calais to Dover have increased. The migrant boats set off from northern France and when they reach British territorial waters are often intercepted and brought to the UK port of Dover by the Border Force. If the migrant boats manage to evade the Border Force and the RNLI then they often wash ashore along the Kent coastline in places like Shakespeare Beach, Dungeness and St Margret’s Bay.

The issue of illegal immigration has become a major source of tension in Britain, as the number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel has continued to rise despite government promises to ‘stop the boats’.

Rebel News have previously reported from Skegness which is one of dozens of UK seaside communities who’ve reportedly been negatively impacted by the influx of migrants. Skegness locals told Rebel News that migrants are putting a significant strain on local resources, including housing, healthcare, and education.

There have been a number of safety concerns raised about the influx of migrants into Britain, not just in Kent but around the country. There has been several high profile cases of migrants falsely claiming to be children and then being entered in the British education system alongside children. Other safety concerns are that due to the large numbers arriving, background checks and vetting are not being done properly.

Consecutive Conservative governments have all promised to reduce the levels of legal and illegal immigration into the UK but have failed to reduce the numbers. Conservative Brexiteers claimed the EU was preventing tougher illegal immigration policy but since the implementation of Brexit the government have been unable to reduce the numbers of illegal crossings.

The U.K. Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak recently announced plans to pay France half a billion to stop the boats and build a migrant detention facility on the continent. This is the latest attempt to stem the flow of illegal migration by paying money to the French authorities. At the start of March 2023 the British government announced its new Immigration Bill, which sets out their plan to tackle the problem of illegal immigration into the UK. Critics of the government believe that this is the latest in a long line of false promises to tackle the immigration issue.

You can find all our other reports on the migrant crisis at migrantreports.co.uk

