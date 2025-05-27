The best (and worst) of the Walk With Israel

Enjoy this free episode of The Ezra Levant Show! Start your free RebelNews+ trial today and watch new episodes every weeknight.

Originally aired May 26, 2025.

I went to the annual Walk With Israel this Sunday. More than 55,000 Jews and righteous Gentiles walked not only in support of Israel, but in opposition to the wave of antisemitic crime that has washed over our country over the past two years.

While there, I talked to everyone — from families to police and even Hamas extremists

What I don’t understand is why police allowed shrieking Hamas supporters to line the streets and form a narrow gauntlet where everyone had to march through, while they were berated on loudspeakers.

Do you think the police (and larger society) would accept, say, masked Ku Klux Klan members standing along the route of the annual Caribana festival?

Needless to say, police ran away whenever I asked them about that.

I’m frustrated by the lack of enforcement of basic laws — trespass, assault, threats, vandalism. It’s clear that Canada has two-tier policing.

That said, it was a wonderful day when 55,000 people reclaimed the streets. And the fact that the Hamas extremists were wearing masks just goes to show that even they, deep down, know that they are unacceptable to most Canadians.