The business case against vaccine mandates

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra explores the lack of response from the business lobby to the harsh pandemic response.

Where is, for want of a better phrase, where is the chamber of commerce? The people who are supposed to champion companies? Not Facebook and Amazon and Netflix and Costco — they’ll do fine. I mean, the local guys, the small guys. Where are they?

Corporations have been atrocious during the lockdowns, but in many cases, they were acting atrociously because the government forced them to act that way. Would corporations have introduced vaccine passports on their own, for example?

Amazon and Netflix and Disney and all the online stores have thrived, as their in-person, bricks and mortar competitors have been hobbled by the state.

CFIB is waiting to learn if the ON govt will offer any support to those businesses required to use the system even longer. Alberta & PEI have offered some financial help, but not @fordnation. And this is such a bad time for the feds to dramatically cut small biz support programs. — Dan Kelly (@CFIB) December 10, 2021

That’s the demand? For bail-outs or hand-outs or grants? Financial help?

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business can’t bring itself to call for an end to the punishment?

They can’t bring themselves to call for freedom?

With the changes the federal govt has proposed in #C2, only 1 in 5 small businesses in need of help will qualify for wage or rent help in the very lean months ahead. Join our call to fix the problem: https://t.co/Y4cSgpxQNX — Dan Kelly (@CFIB) December 10, 2021

Wage or rent help? For how long, mate? Another two years? Maybe 20 years?

They have a petition which has five demands. All of them are for more hand-outs. None of them are for more freedom.

And these are the “capitalists”. Of course, they’re crony capitalists now, just like Amazon and Netflix are.

What a disgrace.