The Democracy Fund saves Canadians from hundreds of thousands in COVID-19 fines

Charity Secures Dismissal of Over 100 Tickets, Continues to Fight for Those Facing Charges Related to Pandemic Restrictions

The Democracy Fund Saves Canadians from Hundreds of Thousands in COVID-19 Fines
Remove Ads

The Democracy Fund (TDF), a Canadian legal charity, has successfully helped clients avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential fines related to alleged violations of COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Recently, TDF paralegal Jenna Little secured the withdrawal or stay of 109 tickets across Ontario. The charges, often involving multiple violations per ticket, were dismissed due to lack of evidence, prosecutorial discretion, or procedural errors. Clients faced accusations under the Quarantine Act and other emergency legislation, with potential fines totaling $681,250.

"It's gratifying to see our hard work pay off and a relief to our clients who have endured years of legal uncertainty," said Little. "But the government is still doggedly pursuing many clients for charges that should not have been brought in the first place."

TDF continues to represent many individuals facing pandemic-era fines and charges. In February 2022, TDF deployed street teams of lawyers in Ottawa to advise those participating in the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy.

TDF provided lawyers defending the leader of the demonstration, Tamara Lich, against charges of mischief and counselling to commit mischief. Lich spent 50 days in an Ottawa jail after the Trudeau Liberals invoked the Emergencies Act, a version of martial law, three weeks into the Freedom Convoy.

The unprecedented use of the never-before-used law resulted in the arrest of participants and granted police unusual powers of search, seizure, and arrest.

Financial institutions froze 280 bank accounts of convoy participants and non-participant supporters in a move ruled unconstitutional by Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley in a January decision.

Founded in 2021 to represent Canadians facing COVID-19-related fines, including pastors who reopened their churches in contravention of public health orders.

TDF is committed to advancing education, relieving poverty, and promoting constitutional rights through litigation and public education. The organization's access to justice initiative specifically supports Canadians whose civil liberties may have been infringed upon during the pandemic.

The Democracy Fund Fight the Fines news Canada
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.