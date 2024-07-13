The Democracy Fund saves Canadians from hundreds of thousands in COVID-19 fines

E-transfer (Canada):

The Democracy Fund (TDF), a Canadian legal charity, has successfully helped clients avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential fines related to alleged violations of COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Recently, TDF paralegal Jenna Little secured the withdrawal or stay of 109 tickets across Ontario. The charges, often involving multiple violations per ticket, were dismissed due to lack of evidence, prosecutorial discretion, or procedural errors. Clients faced accusations under the Quarantine Act and other emergency legislation, with potential fines totaling $681,250.

NEWS RELEASE 🚨



Fight The Fines project results in 109 withdrawn or stayed tickets for TDF clients:



During the COVID pandemic and lockdown, the government used the opportunity to enact rights-infringing, overbroad laws. Legislators and bureaucrats zealously enforced these laws… pic.twitter.com/h8H2V7DBQB — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) July 11, 2024

"It's gratifying to see our hard work pay off and a relief to our clients who have endured years of legal uncertainty," said Little. "But the government is still doggedly pursuing many clients for charges that should not have been brought in the first place."

TDF continues to represent many individuals facing pandemic-era fines and charges. In February 2022, TDF deployed street teams of lawyers in Ottawa to advise those participating in the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy.

Share your most memorable moments of the #FreedomConvoy!



FLASHBACK: FREE Legal information and defence for protesters in Ottawa: https://t.co/Uj3ifl9w6L pic.twitter.com/BeBsMVTPvh — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) February 17, 2023

TDF provided lawyers defending the leader of the demonstration, Tamara Lich, against charges of mischief and counselling to commit mischief. Lich spent 50 days in an Ottawa jail after the Trudeau Liberals invoked the Emergencies Act, a version of martial law, three weeks into the Freedom Convoy.

The unprecedented use of the never-before-used law resulted in the arrest of participants and granted police unusual powers of search, seizure, and arrest.

BREAKING: Trudeau plans to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with Freedom Convoy protestshttps://t.co/Lbcy8wXQCU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 14, 2022

Financial institutions froze 280 bank accounts of convoy participants and non-participant supporters in a move ruled unconstitutional by Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley in a January decision.

Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act was UNCONSTITUTIONAL. It was an overreaction, illegal, and completely CONTRARY to the Charter. And we, Conservatives, told him so! pic.twitter.com/VD3gA0plQY — Larry Brock (@LarryBrockMP) January 24, 2024

Founded in 2021 to represent Canadians facing COVID-19-related fines, including pastors who reopened their churches in contravention of public health orders.

LEGAL VICTORY ⚖️



New Brunswick pastors win again:



Two New Brunswick pastors beat contempt allegations for holding church services during lockdowns.



Read our official news release here: https://t.co/JWtagCyERb pic.twitter.com/b7szmx5r0F — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) February 7, 2023

TDF is committed to advancing education, relieving poverty, and promoting constitutional rights through litigation and public education. The organization's access to justice initiative specifically supports Canadians whose civil liberties may have been infringed upon during the pandemic.