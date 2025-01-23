Fallout of COVID-19 restrictions to be uncovered during tell-all event tonight at UBC

The world has been forever changed since COVID-19. Not because of the virus itself, but due to the sweeping tyrannical measures imposed by governments and the societal shifts that followed.

Five years later, our economy is in crisis, overdoses have skyrocketed, and our children’s mental health and academic capabilities are at all-time lows.

Are these correlations direct consequences of COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates? If so, how do we prove this and awaken others to such findings in an effort to ensure that the same medical tyranny and "vaccine-or-else" policies don’t resurface under the guise of public health again?

Today, I interview Dr. Steven Pelech, a professor in the Division of Neurology, Department of Medicine at the University of British Columbia , and Emmy-nominated producer and journalist Vanessa Dylyn about a tell-all event happening tonight at the Frederic Wood Theatre, University of British Columbia.

“I think people need to meet in person. They need to read books, they need to watch films, and they need to engage in a kind of public town hall exchange where people become informed about what happened to them,” Dylyn told Rebel News.

The tell-all event is hosted by the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance (CCCA) and will feature the screening of Dylyn’s groundbreaking documentary COVID Collateral, which features Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who is expected to be appointed to the head of the NIH by President Donald Trump. The event will also launch two evidence-based books: Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole and COVID-19 Pandemonium, co-edited by UBC professors Dr. Steven Pelech and Dr. Chris Shaw.



“There’s a tremendous amount of censorship even at the editorial level of these journals, which actually receive a fair amount of funding through pharmaceutical companies,” Dr. Pelech told Rebel News. Arming the public with the tools they need to bust through the barriers of censorship and the politicized narrative surrounding COVID-19, including the experimental vaccines, is one of the reasons Dr. Pelech and Dr. Shaw decided to compile evidence for these books.



The evening will also include a panel discussion hosted by podcaster and former longtime radio host Kid Carson. Carson, who parted ways with Vancouver’s Z95.3 radio station after publicly supporting Canada’s Freedom Convoy movement, will lead the discussion following the film.