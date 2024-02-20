The flaws in Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms
'We're going to give you some rights, but before we do that you've got to realize that every one of them is limited,' civil liberties lawyer Lawrence Greenspon tells The Ezra Levant Show.
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight. Start your free trial and become a subscriber to RebelNews+ today!
Although it hasn't been around for centuries like some important texts, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is something cherished by most freedom-loving Canadians.
The problem, however, is that many assume the rights granted in the Charter are as unassailable as those laid out in the United States.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Lawrence Greenspon, one of the top civil liberties lawyers in Canada, and who is currently serving as legal counsel for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich during her still-ongoing trial.
Dissecting the flaws buried within the Charter, Lawrence told Ezra how the very first words raise a red flag:
It doesn't start with "We hold these truths to be self-evident," that's in the United States [Declaration of Independence]. That's a clear statement — "We hold these truths to be self-evident." It's so clear that these are fundamental freedoms that it's self-evident.
Canada, on the other hand, starts with: "All rights and freedoms contained in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms are subject to such reasonable limits as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society."
What a piss-poor opening. We're going to give you some rights, but before we do that you've got to realize that every one of them is limited.
- By Ezra Levant
Help Chris!
Rebel News has set up a crowdfunding campaign for Chris Carbert of the Coutts Four.Take Action
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.