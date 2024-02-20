The flaws in Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms

By Ezra Levant Help Chris! Rebel News has set up a crowdfunding campaign for Chris Carbert of the Coutts Four. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Although it hasn't been around for centuries like some important texts, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is something cherished by most freedom-loving Canadians.

The problem, however, is that many assume the rights granted in the Charter are as unassailable as those laid out in the United States.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Lawrence Greenspon, one of the top civil liberties lawyers in Canada, and who is currently serving as legal counsel for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich during her still-ongoing trial.

Dissecting the flaws buried within the Charter, Lawrence told Ezra how the very first words raise a red flag: