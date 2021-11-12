The gravest violation of Canadian civil liberties in history

Freedom isn't free. A simple, catchy slogan that is easily said, but the price of freedom is easily forgotten.

On November 11, Remembrance Day, Canadians pause for a moment of silence, a moment to reflect upon the hard-fought freedoms that we cherish. And yet, now, those freedoms are eroding like no other time in the country's history.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reflected upon the cost Canadians paid to enjoy the lives we now live:

So, I think that what we face today is truly the gravest violation of our civil liberties in Canada's history. And I say that because normally on Remembrance Day, we stop to remember and praise those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and those who also were wounded, and those who served and survived, who did so for our liberties. But then we go back to enjoying those liberties. We have to make two minutes a year to remember that the lovely life we have was paid for in blood. We have to stop enjoying freedom for a moment to think about freedom. That's normally what Remembrance Day is like. This year that applies, but it also applies in a different way. We have to remember what those freedoms they fought for were because those are going away. Maybe it's because we forgot the price we paid for the freedom. Because we forgot about the veterans, and those who perished that we have forgotten who they were. We have forgotten the sacrifice, and we've forgotten what they gave us because we are giving it all away.

For full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show, which air weekdays at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.