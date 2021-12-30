The Guardian disables ‘Person of the Year’ poll after JK Rowling comes out ahead

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File

British newspaper The Guardian has unpublished an online poll asking readers to vote on the “Person of the Year” after it became rather apparent to everyone that Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was going to win the title.

Rowling has been involved in a trans row against woke activists due to her gender-critical position on the biology of women. Her opinions have made her the subject of cancellation by many among the left who regard her as a symbol of transphobia.

On December 15, The Guardian ran with the headline “Tell us: who is your 2021 person of the year?” prefaced with the following text:

Time magazine has announced that Elon Musk will be their “2021 person of the year”, citing the billionaire Tesla boss’s influence “for good or ill” as a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman”. The choice has been criticized for Musk’s attitude to tax, opposition to unions and playing down the dangers of Covid. With this in mind, we would like to hear about your own choices. Who would be your 2021 person of the year, and why?

Users were given the option to fill out a form with recommendations provided by readers. According to The Daily Wire, Rowling was far and away in the lead, well above every other person on the list.

After it became apparent that Rowling was going to win the title, the voting form disappeared along with the results. Readers who visit the page will not be greeted with a small piece of text that says that “This form has been deactivated and has been closed to any further submissions.”

Rowling recently renewed controversy against her after she mocked Police Scotland’s law enforcement policy that enables any accused rapist or sex offender to self-identify as female without providing documents or evidence proving their sexual identity, Rebel News reported .

“War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman,” tweeted the author in reference to an article titled, “Absurdity of police logging rapists as women.”

The author has been the subject of death threats and retaliation towards her professional career for her refusal to submit to transgender ideology.

In late November, Rowling’s home address was publicized by a group of trans activists staging a protest, Rebel News reported .

Due to the controversy surrounding the author and the left’s general predilection to supporting LGBT causes, newspapers like the moderate left The Guardian newspaper are under intense pressure to denounce the now “canceled” author for “transphobia” and “bigotry.”

The Guardian did not provide any explanation for why it removed the poll with Rowling in the lead, prompting numerous commentators on social media to denounce the publication for its cowardice.

Rather than stand up for its readers and support their decision to vote for J.K. Rowling as the publication’s Person of the Year, The Guardian has opted to pander to a minority of its readers who may or may not have been offended by the popular selection.

The parade of shame that The Guardian is currently facing has even escalated to photoshops of fake articles, including one that satirically reported:

“The Guardian has had to announce that cis-woman writer and notorious transphobe J.K. Rowling will be the 2021 Person of the Year. Rowling was awarded the honor after 112 recounts of the votes and will have the award reluctantly sent to her via second class post after a brief, secret ‘ceremony’ at The Guardian’s well-appointed and upmarket offices in King’s Place in London, which in no way betrays the paper’s working class roots.”

Sore losers @ Guardian, shite writing for the announcement of Person of the Year, but fact is JK Rowling got so many votes they had to discontinue the voting or risk further embarrassment lol lol. pic.twitter.com/VOD3pyjMom — Nikki XX Craft (@nikkicraft) December 29, 2021

The roast of The Guardian reached new heights after the outlet asked the question “What’s the funniest thing you saw on the internet in 2021?” to which several people responded with variations of a popular tweet that remarked, “The Guardian closing its Person of the Year award because J.K. Rowling got so many votes – that was totalitarian levels of funny.”