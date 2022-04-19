The Islamic Republic of Iran has benefited greatly under Joe Biden's administration

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Bryan Leib (follow @Bryan_E_Leib on Twitter) joined guest host David Menzies to talk about how the Islamic Republic of Iran, one of the worlds most oppressive regimes and the leading state sponsor of terrorism, has stood to profit from U.S. foreign policy under the Biden administration.

Here's a bit of what Bryan had to say:

Well, you know, when the leader of the free world — if if we can still call Joe Biden that — when he's projecting weakness onto the world, our adversaries such as China, Russia, and of course the Islamic Republic, they're gonna take notice of that, they're going to take advantage of it, and then they're going to exploit that. And that's exactly what's happening right now. ... The unfortunate news to report to you, and to your audience, and to the Canadian people, is that as of last year, after one full year of Joe Biden in the White House, the Islamic Republic's international reserves grew from $3-4 billion to over $40 billion. And in addition to that, there are also selling around $1 billion a month in crude oil to China. So yeah, the Islamic Republic has very much benefitted from a Biden administration.

