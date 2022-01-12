“The last thing Canadians need are new taxes”: Franco Terrazzano with Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (follow @Franco_nomics on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about the possibility of new taxes.

Here's a bit of what Franco had to say:

“I think that we definitely needed to have a very frank conversation about reforming the health care system, even before the pandemic, but of course COVID-19 has really put the spotlight on some of the issues with the health care system. “For starters, taxpayers in Canada pay an arm and a leg for health care, but we don't get the best services for all the money that we're spending. Certainly the Canadian Taxpayers Federation is open to talking about new solutions in the health care system, letting businesses, letting entrepreneurs play a bigger role in delivering health care services to relieve some of the burdens on the government health care system. But here's the thing, the last thing that Canadians need are new taxes.”

