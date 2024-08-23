Guess who's back? — The Opposition Podcast No. 19

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW!

On The Opposition podcast, episode 19 hosted by Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando.

After an eight-month break, Avi and Rukshan make their podcast return after an extended break. The episode kicks off with lighthearted banter about their hiatus, dispelling rumours of a fallout and discussing the big events that have been happening in the world.

Rukshan reflects on taking a brief break from political commentary to reassess his approach, while also exploring his interests in the crypto space. They talk about the evolving landscape of social media, particularly Elon Musk's impact on X (formerly Twitter), and how it has become a crucial platform for political discourse.

The episode is a "soft launch," focusing on technical setup rather than guest interviews. The pair discuss more guest appearances in future episodes while urging listeners to follow them on platforms like X and Rumble for uncensored content. They also touch on the current state of free speech, online censorship, and political dynamics in Australia and the UK.