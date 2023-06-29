Rebels with a cause — The Opposition Podcast No. 4

https://www.youtube.com/live/GP7HXKIIpPM?feature=share

GUEST: Australian-born viral sensation Sydney Watson.

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, talk to Sydney Watson, a Melbourne-born conservative identity who never fails to illicit reaction with her biting political commentary.

The trio discuss Avi's new book "A Rebel From The Start" and Sydney reveals why she wrote the foreword for the book, remarking on Avi's uncanny ability to find a way back to his feet each time he gets knocked down by the forces which inevitably seem to assemble in his path.

Sydney fills in the blanks of how she came to know Avi after she accidentally went viral when a Facebook video she made about gun control, "riled up Australians" in a way she didn't see coming.

In a light-hearted conclusion to the episode, the group read through the hateful reviews left on Avi's book by his dedicated, unhinged and seething detractors.

