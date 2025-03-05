Parental rights advocate sounds the alarm on medical intervention by schools

In a growing controversy surrounding the education system’s role in gender identity politics, parental rights advocate David Todor is warning that schools are becoming gateways to irreversible medical interventions for vulnerable children. Todor, who has extensively researched and spoken about this issue, highlights the troubling role of activist organizations and school boards in influencing children toward gender transitions — often without parental consent.

🧵1/11 Yes, they are transitioning kids, and I have the receipts to show you in my detailed video.



Schools and activist organizations work together under the ministry of education to place kids on a school-to-medical pathway that medicalizes them with lifelong psychological and… pic.twitter.com/0cPj0bQmuG — Father David Todor (@FatherTodor) November 21, 2024

Todor's investigation into the Waterloo District School Board in Ontario exposes a concerning trend: children are being encouraged to explore medical and social gender transitions, and board policies mean this can easily be done without their parents’ knowledge. Todor has discovered that this pathway is heavily influenced by activist groups pushing an ideological agenda that promotes the notion that children can be born in the wrong body.

Todor’s article, "School to Medical Pathway," was removed from Woke Watch Canada's Substack multiple times, a move he believes is part of a broader effort to silence those who challenge the narrative surrounding gender ideology in schools. He points out that the financial incentives driving these practices are undeniable. Taxpayer-funded organizations, such as Egale Canada and PFLAG Canada, receive substantial government funding to ‘support’ gender confused children, further perpetuating this pathway.

Another organization, Ok2BeMe, reveals just how easy it is for children to be guided through ‘gender-affirming care’ within the current medical model.

The role of the medical industry is also a key concern. As Todor notes, transgender individuals require lifelong medical treatments, generating significant profits for the pharmaceutical industry. This creates a troubling alliance between the education system, activist groups, and Big Pharma, all of which stand to benefit from the normalization of gender transitions in children.

Moreover, Todor highlights how public discourse is being stifled, with increasing censorship aimed at preventing the exposure of these practices. School boards like Waterloo are limiting how parents can voice their concerns, imposing restrictions on meeting attendance and pre-approving presentations, further preventing transparency.

Despite these challenges, Todor is adamant that parents must speak out. “We have to participate in our own rescue and we need to protect the kids,” he explains. “If you are afraid to speak out, then your kid has no chance.”

"The kid is in school [where] there is a big power dynamic between them and the teachers, the leadership, and if you’re scared of hurtful words on social media then your kid has no chance at school. You have to have the courage and the strength to say no more and speak out against this."

In the face of these systemic issues, Todor’s message is clear: parents must remain vigilant and assertive in safeguarding their children's future, even as efforts to suppress their concerns intensify.