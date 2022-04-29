The politics behind mask mandates, social distancing rules
Where did all of those rules come from anyways?
By now, just about everyone worldwide is familiar with some form of mask requirement or social distancing regulation. The rules are a bit different depending on where you live, but it's been a staple of life over the past two years. Surely a great deal of research must have went into these concepts, right?
Well, on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show — guest hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid — we took a look at some revealing information.
Speaking about how bureaucrats in the health-care field simply followed the herd, Sheila said:
They aren't doing their own research, you see. We're paying these people a lot of money to just follow the leader. While they were badgering us with the mantra of “follow the science.”
New episodes of The Ezra Levant Show air weeknights at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT
