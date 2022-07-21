'The problem for Democrats is their policies, not Biden': Joel Pollak

This is just a clip from The Ezra Levant Show. Subscribe to RebelNews+ to watch the whole thing Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT.

Joel Pollak, senior editor-at-large at Breitbart News, joined us to discuss American politics on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. He spoke on the waning support for the Democratic party, especially among Hispanics, due to the party's push for radical policies that average Americans have no interest in.

“What the Democrats don't get is that nobody cares about that stuff, and a lot of it is offensive to voters. Voters are worried about inflation, they're worried about crime, they're worried about education, [and] they're worried about healthcare. Democrats aren't talking about those things anymore.”

Pollak also commented on Biden's potential successor, current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeig. He noted how out of touch Buttigeig is, especially when it comes to pushing electric vehicles on Americans who are struggling to afford gas. He also stated that out of all the politicians he's met in person, Buttigeig was the least impressive and looked very diminished.

“He's basically a fraud, a phony, a careerist, who's not doing a very good job as transportation secretary. We've got a baby formula shortage he's not addressing, we've got massive transportation problems, cancelled flights, all kinds of problems on the trains... he's just not very good at managing anything.”