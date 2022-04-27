On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a story in the Globe and Mail revealing that the RCMP seriously considered charging Justin Trudeau with fraud over his 2016 Aga Khan trip — a story that was later changed by the news outlet to run cover for the prime minister.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

Here’s a story from the Globe and Mail yesterday. Here’s how it looked in the printed version: “RCMP considered whether to charge PM over Aga Khan Trip; Police ultimately decided rules were unclear about Trudeau’s ability to approve his own vacation." ... That’s what the headline and story looked like at first. But I see this happening a lot, especially with news media that take money from Justin Trudeau. The original headline is changed — at least online, if it can’t be changed in the print edition that's already gone out the door. And since most people read the online version these days, it’s like the original never existed. So here’s what the headline of that same story looks like now: Trudeau faces backlash in House over inquiry into Aga Khan trip So the news isn’t anymore that Trudeau was facing criminal charges — it wasn't even mentioned in the headline. No; now that news is that there's some awful backlash by those lashing-back Conservatives.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

