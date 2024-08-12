The real reason why Australia's embarrassing breakdancer flopped so badly

Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn is under fire after her performance at the Paris Olympics, with allegations that she deliberately scored zero points in the competition.

Gunn, who holds a PhD in breakdancing and dance culture and lectures at Macquarie University, failed to score in all three of her pool matches against the USA, France, and Lithuania during the inaugural Olympic women’s breakdancing event.

CONFIRMED: Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn is an embarrassingly delusional nutcase https://t.co/j2VrtIGbRW — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 12, 2024

Her embarrassing performance, which included wriggling on the floor like a toddler, crawling on all fours, and hopping like a kangaroo, was widely criticised, quickly becoming a viral meme for all the wrong reasons.

The judges did not award her a single point, a result that has drawn significant backlash.

She got zero points.



But we're not allowed to criticize her because it makes her cry. Perhaps if her family and friends had been honest with her, she would not have globally humiliated herself. pic.twitter.com/Qa6SAu6Itg — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 12, 2024

Aboriginal Australian activist and human rights lawyer Professor Megan Davis publicly condemned Gunn's actions, alleging that the poor performance was intentional.

This is peak “Bow to the Bland” culture.

Raygun has a PhD in some daft gender related social science, drawing on a university’s resources to produce this self-aggrandising drivel.

Proof that the modern PhD is worthless. pic.twitter.com/ZEq2YNgvb9 — I, Malcontent (@i_malcontent) August 10, 2024

"Getting zero points on purpose in three rounds for an academic study subsidised by the taxpayer both at a university and Olympic level isn't funny and isn't 'having a go'," Davis stated on social media. She further criticised the portrayal of Gunn as a carefree, fun-loving athlete, labelling it a "mainstream media-driven narrative."

Davis's concerns were echoed by Queensland Senator Gerard Rennick, who questioned the use of taxpayer funds for what he described as frivolous academic pursuits.