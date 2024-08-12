The real reason why Australia's embarrassing breakdancer flopped so badly

Raygun's Olympics debut has sparked controversy and criticism with accusations claiming that she tanked her performance on purpose.

  August 12, 2024
Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn is under fire after her performance at the Paris Olympics, with allegations that she deliberately scored zero points in the competition.

Gunn, who holds a PhD in breakdancing and dance culture and lectures at Macquarie University, failed to score in all three of her pool matches against the USA, France, and Lithuania during the inaugural Olympic women’s breakdancing event.

Her embarrassing performance, which included wriggling on the floor like a toddler, crawling on all fours, and hopping like a kangaroo, was widely criticised, quickly becoming a viral meme for all the wrong reasons.

The judges did not award her a single point, a result that has drawn significant backlash.

Aboriginal Australian activist and human rights lawyer Professor Megan Davis publicly condemned Gunn's actions, alleging that the poor performance was intentional.

"Getting zero points on purpose in three rounds for an academic study subsidised by the taxpayer both at a university and Olympic level isn't funny and isn't 'having a go'," Davis stated on social media. She further criticised the portrayal of Gunn as a carefree, fun-loving athlete, labelling it a "mainstream media-driven narrative."

Davis's concerns were echoed by Queensland Senator Gerard Rennick, who questioned the use of taxpayer funds for what he described as frivolous academic pursuits.

"In the same way breakdancing doesn’t belong in the Olympics, it’s fair to say taxpayers shouldn’t be subsidising universities to study or teach it," Rennick commented, raising broader questions about the allocation of public funds in higher education.

