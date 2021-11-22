The Salvation Army is mandating the vax — and refusing to recognize religious exemptions

The Salvation Army Canada — a church, and one of the largest social service organizations in the country — has implemented a policy that requires all of their officers, employees, contractors and volunteers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Those who do not comply will be laid off without pay on November 15, and be unable to serve their communities through their positions with the organization.

Possibly more concerning is that despite the organization being a Christian church, we have received reports from staff that the organization has been rejecting vaccine exemptions based on religious and/or consent-related reasons.

If churches such as The Salvation Army won’t stand for freedom of religion in Canada, then who will?

B.C. reporter Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey on Twitter) joined a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the mandatory vaccination policy of The Salvation Army and their refusal to recognize religious exemptions.

Talking about how The Salvation Army has seemingly abandoned their founding principles, Drea told Ezra:

"The Salvation Army in their statement points to government policies as the reason they're doing this — but again — this is a choice. Even their founder, William Boothe, I mean, the politicians of the time were completely against his idea of going to the needy and helping in this way. He had a simple philosophy ... it was: 'Soup, Soap and Salvation' — now we're looking at 'Soup, Soap and Segregation.'"

To see the full interview with Drea Humphrey — and to watch the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Monday–Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT — become a subscriber to RebelNews+.