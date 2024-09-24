'The Science' is becoming a consensus enforcement mechanism: Marc Morano

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Recently, Scientific American announced it was endorsing Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris over former president Donald Trump in the lead up to this November's U.S. presidential election.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, the founder of Climate Depot, Marc Morano, joined the show to look at the publication's decision to voice its support for the Democratic candidate in the name of “science, health and the environment.”

Discussing a thread on X which showed how the staff at Scientific American has shifted from a science-based publication to a political rag, Marc told Ezra how the rise of Donald Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic have reshaped — for the worse — the medical and scientific establishments of the West: