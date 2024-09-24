'The Science' is becoming a consensus enforcement mechanism: Marc Morano
Climate Depot's Marc Morano joins The Ezra Levant Show, where he says that mainstream science has become heavily politicized, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that "The Science" is becoming a tool to enforce a political consensus instead of searching for the truth.
Recently, Scientific American announced it was endorsing Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris over former president Donald Trump in the lead up to this November's U.S. presidential election.
On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, the founder of Climate Depot, Marc Morano, joined the show to look at the publication's decision to voice its support for the Democratic candidate in the name of “science, health and the environment.”
Discussing a thread on X which showed how the staff at Scientific American has shifted from a science-based publication to a political rag, Marc told Ezra how the rise of Donald Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic have reshaped — for the worse — the medical and scientific establishments of the West:
You can make the same argument for what we're seeing through our scientific establishment to what the medical journals have become. During COVID, all they became was consensus enforcement, government enforcement and whatever the big pharmaceuticals, funded by Bill Gates and others, wanted to say.
So, if Donald Trump said anything, like you know the infamous 'use bleach', which he never actually said. All of that stuff, they would turn that into, how dare anyone question any of this. Don't do your own research, you can't question authority. You need to actually trade in fact-finding for emotion and give into this.
All of this, from our medical journals to our scientific journals, to the Scientific American — it's really accelerated since March of 2020 with COVID.
Because their whole attitude now is, if we decree something, and we decree that we are The Science and we say there's a climate emergency and we say there's a viral emergency or a pandemic, then there's one scenario that they will allow play out: everyone's on board, no dissent. That's what the whole World Health Organization pandemic rules are about, the pandemic treaty and the amendments, it's all about no one dissenting.
