The shameful way our veterans have been DISCARDED is a national disgrace
On Tuesday, Parliament finally backed calls for a royal commission into veteran suicides after former Liberal MP turned independent Craig Kelly said he would support the motion.
There have been over seven hundred veteran suicides since the year 2000. Still, the federal government refused to support a royal commission.
Victoria's APPVA President, Dave Menz, told Rebel News he believes the government will continue to delay the royal commission.
His veteran advocate group have long been campaigning for the royal commission and have a rally planned for the 24th of April outside Victoria's State Parliament.
Chair for the call of a royal commission, Mick Quinn, said:
"Hopefully, we are there because we have the royal commission, and we'll be doing a respectful vigil to those veterans who have taken their lives".
