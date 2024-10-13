WATCH: The streets of San Francisco are even WORSE than I had imagined

San Francisco, a city long dominated by Democrat leadership, has become a focal point in the debate over homelessness, drug use and public safety.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant and I decided to hit the streets as the first stop in my tour across the U.S. and ask people what they really think ahead of the 2024 US election.

For over 60 years, Democrats have held the mayor’s office in San Francisco and it's the city where Kamala Harris began her political career. The deteriorating conditions in the city may be a sign of what the country could face if Harris wins the election.

Locals, living in the midst of this crisis — surrounded by visible decay, crumbling infrastructure and rampant abuse — shared harrowing stories of daily violence, drug addiction and the lack of safety.

“This is the most horrible place you could be. Every day there’s gunfire, yelling, screaming—people coming out with machetes, guns, ARs—everything,” one resident told me.

A local police officer admitted that the city is currently 600 officers short, leading to delays in response times and severe officer safety issues.

Homelessness, often intertwined with addiction, is a pervasive problem in the city.

One man, who recently got out of jail, shared how he struggles to survive on the streets.

“I stay up all night. The moment you fall asleep, your stuff goes missing right away,” he explained.

Another local described the streets as "walking zombies" due to the rampant fentanyl use, adding that people often travel to the city specifically to buy and use drugs openly.

The city’s lenient laws seem to invite this behaviour.

“It’s a convenient place to buy drugs,” one person remarked. The open-air drug market has drawn people from across the country to the streets of San Francisco.

The overwhelming feeling from those we talked to was that the system has let them down.

“They’re robbing old people — even my mom and my sister in front of our own house,” said another frustrated resident.

The city’s approach to policing has also been a contentious issue. With aging equipment and defunded police forces, locals feel abandoned.

We even came across a dilapidated police car that looked like it had been in service for 25 or 30 years — worn out and vandalised just like the city itself.

While the people of San Francisco continue to battle addiction, homelessness, and crime, there is a growing sentiment that change is desperately needed.

