I'm travelling across America covering the election!

You aren't going to believe where I am and who I'm with. Can you believe it, I actually managed to get into the United States — and I've met up with Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant in San Francisco.

I've been excited about this project for weeks. I've kept tight lipped about it because you know how detractors like to get things like this cancelled.

The plan is simple: we've rented an RV and we're going on a month-long tour across America, town by town, city by city, discovering the country as an Australian admirer of the U.S.

Of course, the backdrop behind all of this is the monumental election. I'll get the chance to talk to Americans in real life, and while politics might come up, think of this as something like reality TV, a travelog across this great country hearing stories from locals we meet all along the way.

Joining me in our RV is videographer Lincoln Jay and our RV captain, Lyndon Dunkley. The three of us will pack in and head across the entire country, talking to anybody who has an opinion about politics or just day-to-day life here in America.

I promise you this is going to be an unbelievable journey — something you've never seen before.

We're starting here in San Francisco in what I'd argue Americans can broadly expect across the country if Kamala Harris wins the election. Our trip will end in Miami, right in the heart of Trumpville.

These two cities are almost like the personification of the two candidates. The drug culture, the crime, the urban decay of San Francisco versus the free, strong, patriotic mindset of Miami.

I can't wait to discover all of the amazing things about America as we make our way mile-by-mile across the country. The most exciting part, for me, is how those of us outside of the U.S. see a filtered media portrayal of this election, about what average Americans think.

I want to see what the people have to say, where they think things are heading with this election, to get a better understanding of the real America, not what the regime media shows us.

We're doing this trip on a sensible budget, but we could never do something like this without your support. I'm super excited about this mission, and if you believe in what we're doing and want to help support this trip, or just follow along with all of my reports along the way, go to AviAcrossAmerica.com.