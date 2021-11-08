The UN climate conference in Glasgow is now (mercifully) over

Another climate catastrophe conference recently wrapped up in Glasgow, Scotland, and Rebel U.K. reporter Lewis Brackpool was there to cover all of the egregious virtue signalling and hypocrisy. And — unlike President Biden — Lewis managed to stay awake.

Lewis joined David Menzies on last week's episode of Rebel Roundup to discuss his coverage at the UN climate change conference.

Speaking on the hypocrisy of our governing elites and the oddly pro-establishment climate activists, Lewis said:

I'm all about 'practice what you preach'... and speaking to climate protesters throughout the few days that I was there, they seem to be siding with the establishment, and I ask the question — when did this happen, in the course of history, where earth-loving hippies started siding with the enemy essentially, with the establishment that doesn't seem to care about you and only is there for profit — so it's very baffling...

