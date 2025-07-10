The Value of Freedom: Alberta Prosperity Project co-founder lays out fiscal plan for independence

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, constitutional lawyer and co-founder of the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) Jeffrey Rath discussed the fiscal plan for Alberta's independence.

Rath went into detail about the APP's draft plan for Alberta's independence and the benefits that residents of the province could potentially enjoy.

"What the fully costed plan demonstrates on the basis of public source documents — Statistics Canada, Fraser Institute, Government of Alberta, Government of Canada etc — is that after independence, after fully costing and paying for an Alberta military at 3% of GDP with a billion and a half dollars in startup costs, department of external affairs, department of immigration, and most importantly deportation, customs and border patrol, all those kinds of things, airports, navigation, tripling the spending on Indigenous people in the province of Alberta ... after paying for all that, the fiscal plan that we published demonstrates that we're going to have between approximately a $30 billion to $50 billion per year annual fiscal capacity surplus," he explained.

The APP co-founder described how this massive surplus could be used to give residents 30%-50% tax cuts in year one of independence.

Rath also had a message for critics and naysayers who say the proposed budget is too good to be true or wishful thinking: "The funniest thing about this document, when we published it, we published it on the basis of last year's Alberta budget numbers, which showed a $6.5 billion deficit. So this year they posted an $8.5 billion surplus, so if we'd waited a week before publishing the document, the fiscal capacity surplus of Alberta would have actually been $15 billion higher than is indicated in the plan that we published."

Talk about independence in Alberta has been increasing following another Liberal victory in the federal election and Premier Smith lowering the petition threshold required to hold a provincial referendum.