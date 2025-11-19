The war in Gaza is over, yet pro-Hamas mobs continue to protest in Toronto. Why?

For more than two years, dueling demonstrators have gathered at the predominantly Jewish north Toronto intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard.

On the east side, the pro-Hamas people would do their schtick: chant for genocide, display swastikas, and even cosplay as the deceased terrorist Yahya Sinwar, the evil mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in Israel.

On the west side of Bathurst, the pro-Israel camp would gather, typically singing songs in order to drown out the vitriol emanating from across the street.

But when the Israel/Gaza war recently came to an end and all of the hostages were returned, the pro-Israel side stopped demonstrating. There was really no need to, really.

Alas, the Hamasholes continued to show up at this intersection because… well, good question. Perhaps these reprobates have nothing better to do with their lives? Maybe they get their kicks by espousing hatred?

But a week ago, the Hamasholes achieved a new odious benchmark. They left this intersection and went down quiet residential streets. And they started screaming hateful rhetoric at Jewish people – or at least people they believed to be Jewish – people who were just minding their own business. The pro-Hamas cranks were captured on camera saying such things as “Don’t let your children grow up to be Zionist baby killers!”

How eloquent!

Pop quiz: what would happen if, say, a gaggle of Proud Boys marched in a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood in Hogtown, screaming anti-Muslim rhetoric? Would Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow tolerate such a display even for five minutes?

Alas, this shall forever remain a hypothetical question given that such displays of hate simply do not occur. Funny, that…

And in the department of outrageous chutzpah, get a load of this: in the aftermath of that shameful day, the Hamasholes released a statement on social media stating the following: “We won’t be intimidated. JDL thugs need to be arrested. No more attacks. JDL members and supporters must be investigated & held accountable.”

It’s staggering. Perhaps the Hamasholes collectively suffer from the psychological condition known as projection? You know, in which they project their worst faults onto others?

But it was typical behaviour of the pro-Hamas set. Cause trouble and then embrace victimhood. Sad, really.

In any event, they returned yet again for another hate-fest last Sunday. This time they were met with a small counterdemonstration of mostly evangelical Christians.

And just like the week before, some of the pro-Hamas hooligans ventured into residential neighbourhoods. But this time it was under the watchful eye of the Toronto Police. The police presence worked in that these reprobates behaved themselves. They did not spout their de rigueur vile rhetoric but simply waved their garish Palestinian flags.

Now the question remains: will they return to Bathurst and Sheppard next Sunday? Stay tuned…