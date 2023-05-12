The 'weaponization of migration' is destroying the US

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a RebelNews+ subscriber. Start your free trial today!

Dramatic pictures and videos from the United States border are showing massive crowds of migrants preparing to illegally enter the country through its southern border following the end of Title 42, a policy put in place during the Trump era that allows the government to take special action to keep communicable diseases out of the country.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by veteran U.S. reporter Michael Yon.

With his extensive coverage of conflict zones, he explained how “replacement theory” isn't just some conspiracy about removing white people. Instead, as Michael told David, this tactic is not some hidden secret — and it's definitely not new:

It's a spoken agenda, it's not unspoken. They clearly are doing a replacement strategy with the weaponization of migration here. The weaponization of migration is an old war tactic, it's been done many many times. I saw it in Tibet when I was in Tibet, I saw it in Hong Kong before I got kicked out of Hong Kong. The mainland Chinese were sending in mainlanders to Hong Kong for many years, and they would just send them every day — drip, drip, drip — and they took over the schools, they took over the bureaucracy and the political force. And finally, you saw a lot of fighting in 2019 and '20, I was there until I got kicked out in 2020, that's Hong Kong. But that's the weaponization of migration and replacement strategy.

You can follow more of Michael's work on his website, MichaelYon.com.