WATCH: Do Canadians actually know who Theresa Tam is?

Dr. Theresa Tam has sent Canadians into a spiral of depression, poverty and unemployment for more than two years as the country's Chief Public Health Officer and lockdown-extraordinaire during COVID-19.

Rebel News' Andrew Chapados and comedian Ben Bankas took to the streets of Toronto asking pedestrians one simple question: "Do you know who Theresa Tam is?"

The answers at Toronto's busiest intersection (Yonge-Dundas) were resounding 'no's.

Over 99% of respondents did not recognize the name of the public official responsible for requiring vaccinations, lockdowns and more restrictions from the populace.

Not only was there a lack of recognition regarding Tam, but many respondents also told us that they would indeed re-mask if the government asked them to.

