‘They should not have their rights, freedoms or liberties restricted’: DeSantis condemns vaccine passports

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has swiftly but surely become the voice of the American majority, and his defiance against the Biden regime was on full display on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.

Speaking to host Maria Bartiromo to discuss issues relating to COVID-19 and the government’s response to the pandemic, DeSantis did what most Americans ought to do — he kept his medical decisions private when asked if he had received a booster shot, stating simply that he “did the normal shot” and that “it’s people’s individual decisions on what they want to do.”

“Now in Florida, we banned vaccine passports; we won’t let them fire [you], even private businesses, over [your vaccine status] because we don’t think that’s appropriate,” he said. “But one of the reasons why we took those steps is because we knew the definition of vaccination would be a shifting target.”

“And I predicted this a month and a half ago, and people said that I was wrong, and now we’re starting to see it come to fruition,” the governor added. “So, there’s gonna be people who’ve done maybe two Pfizer shots who are not doing [the] booster, and they could be considered in certain parts of the country to be unvaccinated, and then denied the ability to participate in society like everybody else.”

“It’s gone way, way too far,” DeSantis insisted. “And that is a decision that people should make for themselves. But they should not have their rights, freedoms, or liberties restricted based on these boosters.”

After touching upon the topic of Florida’s ban on vaccine passports, which have been enacted in other states, including New York where it’s called an “Excelsior Pass,” DeSantis attacked the idea that individuals who had already received their vaccines could, at some point in the future, lose their vaccinated status according to the authorities.

WATCH:

In November, DeSantis signed a bill banning forced vaccines and mandates in Brandon, Florida. The bills are intended to counter the Biden regime’s efforts at a national vaccine mandate, Rebel News reported.

“Today, in Brandon, Governor DeSantis is signing legislation to protect Florida jobs and parents’ rights,” said DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw to Rebel News. “The Biden Administration has launched an assault on our Constitution and individual liberties, but Governor DeSantis is standing up for Floridians against big government overreach.”

DeSantis’ efforts to counter the Biden administration extends even to Florida’s rejection of critical race theory through the launch of the Stop WOKE Act, which bans the leftist ideology from being taught in classrooms and implemented in workplaces and schools, Rebel News reported.

Last week, Rebel’s Yanky Pollak had the opportunity to have an exclusive interview with Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez to discuss the legislation.