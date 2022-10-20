'This is grotesque, disturbing behavior,' Texas AG calls for criminal prosecution against drag performers who promote sex to children

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling for the criminal prosecution of drag queen performers who expose children to lewd and grotesque displays of sexuality.

Paxton’s remarks come after videos of a so-called “child-friendly drag show,” which took place on Saturday in Plano, Texas, at the Ebb & Flow restaurant and bar, featured a drag queen performer simulating a sex act in front of children.

“This is grotesque, disturbing behavior. Under Texas law, local district and county attorneys are charged with taking up the mantle to protect Texas kids by prosecuting these types of totally inappropriate acts,” said Paxton in response to the grotesque video.

🚨 I attended another all ages drag brunch in Plano, TX over the weekend and the footage I have is shocking.



“My p*ssy good, p*ssy sweet

P*ssy good enough to eat...f*ck me all night”



It gets worse. More footage to come. We WILL stop this. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xVghUT0ORb — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 18, 2022

In a statement to the Daily Caller, Paxton explained that the Texas legislature in 2023 should amend the Texas Penal Code to ban “this kind of grossly sexual conduct and empower my Office to prosecute when district and county attorneys refuse.”

In the performance, a drag queen is captured on video singing “my p*ssy good, p*ssy sweet, p*ssy good enough to eat,” and “f*ck me all night” in front of a little girl as he flashes his underwear at the audience to simulate a sex act.

Adults in the crowd appeared to be enamored by the performance and throw money at the drag queen, while the child appears mute.

The video was posted on Twitter by Blaze Media host Sara Gonzalez, who attended the event in anticipation of the degenerate performance.

“This is something that was overtly sexual,” she said. “And now apparently the left is gaslighting me into thinking that I'm somehow the crazy one for having a problem with this.”

According to Gonzalez, other performers included a dominatrix with a whip, and a man wearing prosthetic breasts. Sex toys were also provided to the audience as gifts.

Full footage from the “all ages welcome” drag brunch event in Plano, TX.



A dominatrix with a whip, a little girl forced to tip a man wearing prosthetic breasts, and sex toys being given away.



This is child abuse. Help us stop it at https://t.co/Fztyk27mLC pic.twitter.com/YfJRDjuNQz — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 19, 2022

According to the venue that hosted the event, the next Ebb & Flow’s Drag Brunch is slated to take place on a monthly basis, with more dates being announced in the future.