This is how you EXPOSE the biggest climate HYPOCRITES on the planet
A week of "maximum disruption" to Melbourne's CBD by Extinction Rebellion has exposed the group as absolute hypocrites.
The extremist organisation claim to be fighting for climate justice and are a decentralised group with no one in charge.
However:
- One of the organisers of last week's protests drives a cement truck for work.
- On Friday, they drove a diesel truck into the city to block a busy intersection. Cars were stuck in traffic for hours until police brought in another diesel truck to tow it.
- While pretending not to have a hierarchy, people are clearly in charge.
So I visited their camp to ask the tough questions, watch and share what happened next.
They also ran a "white privilege" workshop that had everyone confused, watch:
