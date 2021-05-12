This is what life is like right now in Israel

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has once again turned hot in recent days. Rockets have rained down on Israel, prompting a response from the Israel Defense Forces.

It's the issue that currently dominating headlines across the world, with fears of the situation escalating to something like what occurred during 2008's Operation Cast Lead where saw a great deal of damage and death occurred in the region as Israeli forces moved into Gaza.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared a clip from the brother of Rebel's Chief Australian Correspondent, Avi Yemini, showing what life is currently like inside Israel.