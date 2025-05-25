LIVE UPDATES: Thousands coalesce in Toronto to back Israel, oppose antisemitism

Statistics Canada reports that hate crimes against the Jewish community remain high at 816 last year.

Thousands of Jews and supporters of Israel are marching in Toronto today for the annual Walk With Israel, which is expected to last most of the day. Dozens of counter-protestors are also present.

Following the Hamas attack on southern Israel 19 months ago, antisemitic incidents, including attacks and threats against Jewish institutions and businesses, have surged across Canada. The RCMP also disrupted a bombing plot targeting a pro-Israel rally.

B'nai Brith Canada urged Prime Minister Carney to address the "crisis of antisemitism" resulting from "caustic protests" targeting Jewish institutions.

David Menzies repeatedly questioned Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw about his alleged tolerance of antisemitism on Sunday afternoon, but Demkiw did not respond. Statistics Canada reports that hate crimes against the Jewish community increased to 900 in 2023 from 527 in 2022, remaining high at 816 last year.

A Thursday statement from TPS unveiled “enhanced security measures,” including increased police presence at the annual event.

“To ensure the safe movement of both pedestrians and vehicles, road closures will be in effect at Wilson Avenue and Avenue Road, west on Wilson Avenue to Bathurst Street, and north on Bathurst to Finch Avenue West. Additional restrictions may be in place ahead of the event,” according to the police service.

Road closures on Bathurst and Wilson from 6 AM to 4 PM will limit vehicular access to local traffic on side streets. Expect traffic disruptions; avoid the area, TPS said.

Rebel News filmed a heavy police presence at Bathurst and Sheppard intersection in North York, Ontario, preparing for today's annual Walk with Israel.

Follow along below for live updates:

