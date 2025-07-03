Thousands of foreign offenders pardoned, granted entry to Canada, figures show

Thousands of foreigners' criminal convictions have been forgiven by Canada's Immigration Department over the last 11 years, allowing them to gain entrance to Canada, government figures show. According to The Globe and Mail, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has the power to grant an exception for incoming foreigners if five years have elapsed since a person was convicted or finished a sentence, if the department deems them "rehabilitated."

On yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed the dangers of a system that invites potential future criminals onto our streets.

"I'm of two minds on this because I actually don't believe that if you were convicted of a bar fight at age 18, that you should be prohibited from coming to Canada if you have lived a law-abiding life," said Sheila. "But how much do you want to bet that this is not what we're talking about?"

"It's just so convenient that the government won't tell us what kind of criminal offences were forgiven before these people were granted access to Canada," Lise responded. "I beg you, Canada, to tell me, are these the kind of people that will make our country better?... Are these the doctors and the engineers the government tells us we so badly need from these other countries, or are these the bad guys that, maybe, their home country had a real interest in offloading to another nation?"