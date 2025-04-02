Thousands pack electrifying Poilievre rally in Fredericton, N.B.

At around the same time as the Poilievre event, dozens of people attended a low-energy Mark Carney event at a pub in Georgetown, Ont.

David Menzies
  April 02, 2025   |   News Analysis

Yet again, last Monday evening made for a tale of two rallies.

Conservative supporters from across New Brunswick jammed into the Fredericton Exhibition Grounds to see Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre deliver a high energy, hour-long speech outlining his platform and promising to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Organizers say that more than 2,000 people packed the venue; meanwhile outside, dozens of would-be attendees were turned away due to capacity issues. Keep in mind the population of Fredericton is only about 63,000.

Also outside, a small contingent of transgenders and their allies carried out a profane and vulgar protest. What were they protesting? Alas, merely asking questions made these assorted nuts become unhinged. Perhaps they were upset there was no nearby Tesla dealership to vandalize? (Yet again we long for a different kind of MAGA for Canada; namely, Make Asylums Great Again.)

Rebel News conducted streeters with attendees. Everyone said they believe this upcoming federal election to be the most important one of their lives; nobody said they were better off today than they were a decade ago. And nobody believes the polls, polls that are now indicating that this election is too close to call (as opposed to a Conservative landslide that was projected just a few months ago.)

And one fully understands such skepticism. At around the same time as the Poilievre event, dozens of people attended a low-energy Mark Carney event at a pub in Georgetown, Ont.

Perhaps former Prime Minister John Diefenbaker was indeed correct when he once quipped: “Dogs know best what to do with polls.”

