Thousands protest Quebec vaccine passport in Montreal
This past weekend, Rebel News Chief Videographer Mocha Bezirgan and I travelled to Montreal to cover a protest against the COVID vaccine passport system coming to Quebec on September 1.
Tens of thousands are marching down in Montreal in opposition to the mandatory domestic and international vaccine passports. https://t.co/nR2Ow1VfjH pic.twitter.com/aL0z50Cby8— Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) August 14, 2021
Beginning on that date, you will need to have proof of vaccination to enter cinemas, gyms and restaurants throughout the entire province of Quebec.
Current scene in downtown Montreal. A protest is taking place against the covid passport system that is coming to Quebec. The turnout here is massive. https://t.co/iS2UfzC2fp@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/3F6abY1E82— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 14, 2021
We wanted to gather some opinions and get a sense of why Quebecers from all across the province came together to fight back against these incoming measures.
- By Rebel News
