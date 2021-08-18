Thousands protest Quebec vaccine passport in Montreal

This past weekend, Rebel News Chief Videographer Mocha Bezirgan and I travelled to Montreal to cover a protest against the COVID vaccine passport system coming to Quebec on September 1.

Beginning on that date, you will need to have proof of vaccination to enter cinemas, gyms and restaurants throughout the entire province of Quebec.

We wanted to gather some opinions and get a sense of why Quebecers from all across the province came together to fight back against these incoming measures.

