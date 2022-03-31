TikTok, artificial intelligence and the digital surveillance state

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed some of the implications of the digital world in which we live, where personal privacy is becoming increasingly non-existent.

Regarding the Chinese social media app TikTok, here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

So the Chinese app is building up an unforgettable file of every American teen — everything they say, everything they do, everything they film, every drunk party they go to, every offensive word or private joke... it's not private. Imagine recording what a 14-year-old says and does privately amongst his or her friends on the app, and that's all recorded, and you have the matrix of his or her friends. And in 10 years, they're not 14 anymore, they're growing up, they're done college and at work and you're the Chinese intelligence service with all that info: who's an alcoholic, who's a drug addict who had an illicit affair, who said racist things and can be canceled — imagine the extortion and blackmail or just knowing who's friends with whom.

