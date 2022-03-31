TikTok, artificial intelligence and the digital surveillance state
Ezra discussed some of the implications of the digital world in which we live, where personal privacy is becoming increasingly non-existent.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed some of the implications of the digital world in which we live, where personal privacy is becoming increasingly non-existent.
Regarding the Chinese social media app TikTok, here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:
So the Chinese app is building up an unforgettable file of every American teen — everything they say, everything they do, everything they film, every drunk party they go to, every offensive word or private joke... it's not private. Imagine recording what a 14-year-old says and does privately amongst his or her friends on the app, and that's all recorded, and you have the matrix of his or her friends. And in 10 years, they're not 14 anymore, they're growing up, they're done college and at work and you're the Chinese intelligence service with all that info: who's an alcoholic, who's a drug addict who had an illicit affair, who said racist things and can be canceled — imagine the extortion and blackmail or just knowing who's friends with whom.
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
- By Rebel News
Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election
The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page.Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.