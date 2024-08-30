Tim Walz blames 'grammar' over 'stolen valor' controversy
Walz claims he misspoke about combat experience during CNN interview with running mate.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is running as Kamala Harris' VP candidate, said that he misspoke when claiming to have carried "weapons in war" during a CNN interview Thursday night, clarifying that he had never deployed to a warzone.
The admission comes amid criticism from Republicans and veterans accusing Walz of "stolen valor" and misrepresenting his military service record, The Post Millennial reports.
Wow. Tim Walz was asked about the stolen valor controversy. He deflects and begins talking about school shootings and grammar. pic.twitter.com/TzBPbAUvZS— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 30, 2024
When pressed by CNN host Dana Bash about the discrepancy, Walz initially pivoted to discussing school shootings before addressing the question. "I'm incredibly proud and I've done 24 years of wearing the uniform of this country and equally proud of my time in a public school classroom," Walz stated. He added, "My record speaks for itself but people are getting to know me and I speak like they do."
Upon further questioning, Walz admitted to misspeaking, attributing it to his "grammar" which "isn't always correct." He also suggested that criticisms of his statements were part of a broader pattern of attacks, mentioning unrelated critiques of his family and pet.
Walz's military service, which spanned from 1981 to 2005 in the National Guard, has come under scrutiny. Critics, including former fellow servicemembers, have accused him of retiring to avoid deployment to Iraq following the 9/11 attacks. The Minnesota National Guard has stated that Walz initiated his retirement process at least five months before his battalion received deployment orders.
Additional controversy surrounds Walz's claim of retiring as a "Command Sergeant Major." Military records indicate he retired as a Master Sergeant in 2005, not fulfilling the obligations required for the higher rank he claimed.
- By Ezra Levant
