Tim Walz blames 'grammar' over 'stolen valor' controversy

When pressed by CNN host Dana Bash about the discrepancy, Walz initially pivoted to discussing school shootings before addressing the question. "I'm incredibly proud and I've done 24 years of wearing the uniform of this country and equally proud of my time in a public school classroom," Walz stated. He added, "My record speaks for itself but people are getting to know me and I speak like they do."

Upon further questioning, Walz admitted to misspeaking, attributing it to his "grammar" which "isn't always correct." He also suggested that criticisms of his statements were part of a broader pattern of attacks, mentioning unrelated critiques of his family and pet.

Walz's military service, which spanned from 1981 to 2005 in the National Guard, has come under scrutiny. Critics, including former fellow servicemembers, have accused him of retiring to avoid deployment to Iraq following the 9/11 attacks. The Minnesota National Guard has stated that Walz initiated his retirement process at least five months before his battalion received deployment orders.

Additional controversy surrounds Walz's claim of retiring as a "Command Sergeant Major." Military records indicate he retired as a Master Sergeant in 2005, not fulfilling the obligations required for the higher rank he claimed. During the interview, Walz asserted, "I own my mistakes." However, he continues to maintain his innocence regarding a 1995 DUI arrest, attributing the incident to a "misunderstanding" with police and his "deafness."