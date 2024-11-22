Tom Clark won't resign amid $8.8M Manhattan penthouse debacle

Canada’s New York Consul Tom Clark refuses to step down after documents revealed his involvement in the $8.8 million purchase of a lavish Manhattan penthouse — despite his previous testimony. Taxpayers are now footing the bill for a property featuring luxury finishes, sky-high condo fees, and a $4,600 coffeemaker.

During his second appearance before the Commons government operations committee Thursday, Clark denied involvement in the decision to replace the consular residence, describing the existing property as “unsuitable.”

However, internal documents obtained by MPs contradict his claims, showing that Clark had raised complaints about the former residence almost immediately upon assuming his, describing it as inadequate and advocating for an immediate upgrade.

The replacement property — a 3,000-square-foot penthouse — includes marble bathrooms, quartzite floors and a $4,600 German coffeemaker. In addition to the $8.8 million price tag, taxpayers are burdened with monthly condo fees and taxes of over $15,000.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett accused Clark of lying to Parliament, calling his testimony “evasive” and his conduct “an insult to Canadian taxpayers.”

“Your champagne tastes weren’t being met, and you lied to this committee. Why don’t you resign?” Barrett asked during the heated session.

Fellow Conservative MP Larry Brock used internal communications obtained through access to information filings to press Clark on his role in the purchase of a new residence.

“You influenced your staff because you indicated to your staff that your champagne tastes were not suitable anymore for Park Avenue and you needed that wonderful Central Park view on Billionaire's Row. Isn't that correct?”

Conservative Kelly Block asked, “So my question for you right now is why don't you just come clean with this committee and Canadians, admit you've lied following in Randy Boissonnault's footsteps, and resign?”

Despite the criticisms, Clark remains defiant. “I have told the truth consistently,” he said.