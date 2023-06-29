Tomato juice-throwing trans activist threatens Avi Yemini ahead of NZ book launch

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW! By Avi Yemini Secure your tickets in Auckland or Wellington! GET TICKETS!

Eli Rubashkyn, the transgender protester who poured tomato juice over women's rights advocate Kellie-Jay Keen has threatened similar action against Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini ahead of his official book launch in New Zealand in August.

Rubashkyn, who the NZ media reports "was born intersex" and is gender-nonconforming, tipped a litre of the liquid on Keen's head during a violent protest by trans rights activists which saw multiple assaults of women who attended the rally.

On Thursday, Rubashkyn quote-tweeted a Newshub news article which reported on Yemini's book tour announcement with the comment "Matzoh ball soup".

The man who threw tomato juice at Posie Parker in New Zealand is now threatening to throw a Jewish dish when I arrive.



I’m sure this will help his chances of beating his current assault charges.



cc: @nzpolice https://t.co/caxAW7yYW4 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) June 29, 2023

Rubashkyn bragged on social media earlier this year, saying he was proud of his actions at Auckland’s Albert Park when he attacked Keen before dramatically fleeing the country claiming concerns for his safety.

Rubashkyn said he has been told by police at the time that a warrant for her arrest was issued and that he would probably not return to New Zealand for "some time".

He has since plead not guilty to the assault charge with the case set to return to court in July. If convicted he reportedly faces up to six months in prison.

In comments to New Zealand media after the incident, Rubashkyn said he was proud of his actions at Auckland’s Albert Park, saying:

“I am so proud I dropped the juice, and I would do it again, and again – if I have to go to prison for one year, I am more than happy,” he said.

Rubashkyn's thinly-veiled threat to repeat similar action against Yemini with "Matzoh ball soup" is in reference to his Jewish heritage.

Rubashkyn, who users he/she/they pronouns, has been living in New Zealand since 2014, after the country accepted him as a refugee.

Yemini decided to launch his new book "A Rebel From The Start" in New Zealand after his unlawful ban from the country last year was overturned this week.

He was sensationally banned from entering the country to cover an anti-government protest when immigration authorities cited a minor criminal conviction as the reason for the ban.

Internal communications later revealed that the real reason behind the ban was the authorities' fear of Avi's "propensity to challenge opposing [establishment] views".

"A Rebel From The Start" skyrocketed to become the number one bestseller of all books on Amazon's Australian and New Zealand bookstores earlier this week, just a day after its release.

If you would like to attend the official book launch in Auckland or Wellington and have your copy of A Rebel From The Start signed by Avi or purchase a copy head over to RebelFromTheStart.com to get all of the details.