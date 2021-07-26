Toronto boxing gym refusing to accept vaccinated clients

GoodLife Fitness recently found itself in caught up in controversy on social media after the company announced it would not be requiring its members or staff to provide proof of vaccination as Ontario entered Stage 3 of its reopening plan.

Another gym, however, took a slightly different approach. Fearless Boxing Club, located in Toronto, declared it would refuse entry to those who had been vaccinated.

Andrew Lawton of True North joined guest host David Menzies on Friday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss gym policies and the topic of vaccine passports.

Speaking about why this boxing club chose to enforce this policy of denying those who are vaccinated, Andrew said:

It does seem like it's thumbing the nose at all of these people, a lot of gyms in particular, who have been saying for the last couple of weeks that they have a right to make sure that only work out. [The Fearless Boxing Club owner] is saying, 'alright, well two can play this game.'

When talking about vaccine passports, Andrew told David that he wasn't keen on the idea of creating a segregated society, even if this instance was something of an attempt to generate publicity by this particular gym:

The problem with all of the people pushing for vaccine passports and vaccine mandates now is that they're trying to eliminate that individual responsibility component. So, I do think when we're talking about this [vaccine passports], I don't like the race to the bottom of it. I don't like this idea of a paralleled society where we have the gym for only the vaccinated people, the gym for the unvaccinated people — and if you're partially vaccinated, I guess you just have to work out in the street or something. I don't think we're getting any better off as a society when we do that. But if it is a stunt, if it is just about that kind of cheekiness as you said [David], then I think it was a very well placed one.

