Toronto Police are demanding media outlets scrub references to top lawyer — not going to happen!

Top brass at the Toronto Police Service are furious with Toronto Sun and Rebel News reporting exposing how the force's top lawyer may be behind a lack of charges for antisemitic hate-motivated offences directed at the city's Jewish community.

Lawyer Falguni Debnath is rapidly becoming famous — or is it infamous? Regardless, we understand it’s really stressing her out. Too bad, so sad.

Reporter Joe Warmington recently “outed” Debnath in the pages of the Toronto Sun. Warmington reported that Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said that Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw told her that the police have their hands tied when it comes to charging pro-Hamas thugs with antisemitism.

Now, why would that be?

Well, Mayor Chow said that according to the chief, a “lawyer at headquarters” said to him “don’t bother” laying hate charges against the pro-Hamas reprobates because it would be hard to get a conviction in court.

Wow. We thought the cops were supposed to lay charges when they see criminal acts taking place and then let the courts figure out if the accused is guilty or not guilty.

Ah, but here’s where things get very interesting. You see, Chief Demkiw says he never said such a thing to Mayor Chow. That means only one thing: either the chief or the mayor is lying. So, the question is: who is lying — and why?

For what it’s worth, we think Mayor Chow is telling the truth on this file. (Rebel News reached out to both Toronto Police and the mayor’s office but we never heard back from either camp.)

But get this: in the department of “shooting the messenger”, Toronto Police spokesthingy Stephanie Sayer actually threatened Warmington.

Here’s what Sayer actually stated to him in writing:

We expect the following actions immediately: - A clear and prominent correction removing any reference, direct or implied, to our General Counsel providing advice on criminal charging decisions;

- Removal of her name and image from the article; and

- An acknowledgment that the assertion was inaccurate. Failure to correct the record promptly will leave us no choice but to consider further steps to address the reputational harm caused.

What the hell does this flack mean by “further steps”? Are the police going to sue Warmington and the Toronto Sun? Are they going to arrest Warmington? Are they going to make Warmington disappear?

And we understand that Sayer is equally furious at Rebel News for displaying Debnath’s name and photo on our truck’s video screen. Apparently, this control freak lawyer is very offended by being outed. She liked it much better when she was an anonymous operative.

But Warmington is not backing down. And we’re not backing down either. So Ms. Sayer and Ms. Debnath, welcome to your very own version of the Barbra Streisand Effect.

And so it is that precious Falguni Debnath is becoming a household word, too — much to her chagrin.

In the meantime, we are demanding that Myron Demkiw resigns as Chief of Police. You can sign our petition at www.FireTheChief.ca, if you agree.

After all, the cowardly Demkiw is the worst police chief in Toronto’s history. And given that Bill Blair was once chief, that’s really saying something…