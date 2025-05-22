Toronto police continue to disgrace themselves: Ezra Levant

An ambulance with a child on board was forced to reroute this past weekend in Toronto after a downtown intersection was blocked by an anti-Israel protest.

“In this case, the ambulance did not activate its lights or sirens — a clear indication of an emergency — and officers were not advised of any urgent need to clear a path,” said Sayer. “If someone required an emergency run to the hospital, they would have taken immediate action,” said a statement from police.

But videos online told a different story, showing the ambulance with its lights on as officers approach before it ultimately turns around and takes another route.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined how this was just the latest in a series of blunders made by Toronto police.

Recalling another recent incident that saw officers look on as a pro-Hamas crowd released smoke bombs on patrons sitting on a patio at an Israeli-owned cafe, Ezra said it was “astonishing” how “police let these things go all the time.”

“You go to these protests, and it's like a little mini crime wave and police do nothing,” he said. But the smoke bomb incident went viral, prompting action after news stories “temporarily embarrassed police.”

“Imagine an ambulance that can't get through because of an illegal protest in support of an illegal terrorist group, and they're illegally blocking the streets, and the police just stand there,” Ezra continued. Again, after the incident gained traction in the media, the police responded, this time releasing a statement.

This time, the video and statement conflicted.

“This sort of thing happens every week, sometimes every day” Ezra said. “This is what Canada has become. No rule of law, two-tiered policing, two-tiered prosecutions, two-tiered justice.”