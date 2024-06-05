Toronto police demand Google delete leaked diversity training video
'I think the real motivation behind this trumped-up copyright claim is that the brass at the Toronto Police Service don't want citizens knowing that the force is more committed to DEI and wokeism than it is to, you know, actual law enforcement,' says David Menzies.
A little over a year ago, Rebel News' David Menzies filled in as the guest host of The Ezra Levant Show, where he dissected footage from a Toronto Police Service diversity training video.
Toronto police, however, were none too happy the instructional video was made public, going so far as having an inspector send Google a letter demanding the video be taken down over copyright concerns.
On Tuesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, David was back behind the microphone at the Rebel News headquarters, sharing the surprising results of this request: Google actually stood by Rebel News, refusing to delete the video.
Reacting to the complaints from Toronto police, David said:
If privacy was such an issue to, why didn't the producers of this video blur the images of those transgenders? As well, the Toronto Police Service is not some private corporation — it's publicly funded. Taxpayer money produced that ludicrous transgender training module.
All of which makes a copyright claim preposterous.
Indeed, I think the real motivation behind this trumped-up copyright claim is that the brass at the Toronto Police Service don't want citizens knowing that the force is more committed to DEI and wokeism than it is to, you know, actual law enforcement.
And really, they should be embarrassed.
- By David Menzies
