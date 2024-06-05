Toronto police demand Google delete leaked diversity training video

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

A little over a year ago, Rebel News' David Menzies filled in as the guest host of The Ezra Levant Show, where he dissected footage from a Toronto Police Service diversity training video.

Toronto police, however, were none too happy the instructional video was made public, going so far as having an inspector send Google a letter demanding the video be taken down over copyright concerns.

On Tuesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, David was back behind the microphone at the Rebel News headquarters, sharing the surprising results of this request: Google actually stood by Rebel News, refusing to delete the video.

Reacting to the complaints from Toronto police, David said: