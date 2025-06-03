Toronto police, mayor failing city's Jewish community: Sue-Ann Levy

Anti-Israel protesters in Toronto descended on an event at the city's iconic Casa Loma, taunting the mostly Jewish crowd and eventually turning violent, leading to arrests.

The incident is just one of many in the city since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack against Israel, with the city seeing regularly seeing demonstrations celebrating the terror group and calling for the destruction of the Jewish state.

“The lackadaisical approach by Toronto police and the way (Chief) Myron Demkiw and his brass have pandered to these evil people have made it easy for them,” wrote political commentator Sue-Ann Levy in a column for Juno News.

Sue-Ann joined guest host David Menzies on Monday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss how Toronto is failing to protect the city's Jewish community.

Many rank-and-file officers are “fed up,” Sue-Ann told David, having spoken to police following the event at Casa Loma. “They've clearly been given their marching orders,” she added.

Mayor Olivia Chow also isn't helping the situation, Sue-Ann said.

“I think she's antisemitic,” she stated. “She goes out of her way to avoid Jewish events, she's slow to respond when things do happen, and she's been seen almost weekly wearing her headscarf and cosplaying, attending various Muslim events.”

The mayor and what Sue-Ann called the “Hamas caucus at city hall” have sent a “clear message” to police: keep their hands off these protests.

“It stems from the top,” explained Sue-Ann, adding that antisemitism is fuelled by “social media” and “weak politicians” leading to “no consequences for their behaviour.”