Toronto Police seeking to do surveys and focus groups on public perception of cops

Toronto Police Services are soliciting a third party to run telephone community surveys and focus groups on the public perception of the police.

According to the Request for Proposals:

The Toronto Police Service is seeking an external body to: Conduct a telephone community survey and focus groups.

The telephone survey will be on questions related to perceptions of safety, perceptions of police, and perceptions of police service delivery.

The focus groups will be on current issues that have an impact on policing and the community or perceptions of safety, perceptions of police, and perceptions of police service delivery. For the focus groups, deliver a written report that provides analysis with recommendations, where appropriate. Provide the results for the telephone community survey including frequencies, open-ended question coding, and the entire database/dataset (in either Excel or SPSS) and made available electronically.

A final written report is not required for the survey.

Telephone surveys are expected to take place in November and into early December 2021, if necessary.