Toronto police trespass independent journalists from legislature park

A demonstration occurred this past weekend on the lawns of the Ontario legislature, where protesters opposed to radical gender ideology were met by far-left counter-protesters.

Rebel News reporter David Menzies was on the scene and discussed the event at Queen's Park while cohosting Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream alongside Sheila Gunn Reid.

“'Let kids be' was the name of the rally,” David said, explaining it was a demonstration against giving kids puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgeries. The rally brought out “the radical transgender community with their Antifa allies,” he continued.

“We wanted to talk to these demonstrators; I wanted to see why they think sex change operations for minors is a good thing,” he said, only to be greeted by hostility from the crowd.

Then, an infamous Toronto cop coordinated with Queen's Park police to “throw independent media off the grounds,” while mainstream outlets were allowed to stay, “because our mere presence, folks, was triggering the radical transgenders.”

“Why is this guy dealing with members of the public,” wondered Sheila about the notorious officer who has been nicknamed “Officer Bubbles.”

Despite removing members of the media, “the Antifa crazy people who came there looking for a fight, they were allowed to stay.”

Stay tuned for David Menzies' full report from the protest.