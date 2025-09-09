Toronto street preacher faces harassment after defying censorship efforts

You might recall our recent story about Pastor Jeffery Sapocinik of Oshawa, Ont.

He’s a Christian pastor who sometimes preaches at the Narrow Way Baptist Church in east end Toronto; sometimes he preaches on the mean streets of Hogtown.

And those streets are indeed mean – especially if you’re openly Christian.

Indeed, Pastor Sapocinik is constantly going up against the unholy trinity of two-tier policing, censorship, and the revocation of our cherished freedoms.

From freedom of speech and freedom of the press to freedom of assembly and the freedom to pray, the pastor has discovered that the Charter of Rights only applies to selective groups these days. Because if you have the “wrong” beliefs and the wrong identity politics, the state will shut you up and shut you down via its enforcers – a kinder, gentler Gestapo.

This selective law enforcement is quite something to see. If you’re a member of the Rainbow Mafia, you can go fully naked in public – even in front of children – and the cops won’t charge you with public indecency. Why? You tell us…

And if you’re a pro-Hamas demonstrator, you can chant for genocide, display swastikas, block intersections, and even cosplay as the October 7, 2023, terrorist mastermind Yahya Sinwar. And the penalty? Well, the cops will reimagine themselves as Uber Eats drivers and deliver you coffee and Timbits on cold days! Why? Again, our ears are wide open…

But if you’re a Christian pastor and you have the temerity to preach the gospel, certain political elites and the woke brass at the Toronto Police Service will give you a very hard time indeed. Odd, given that Canada was founded on Judeo-Christian values, but never mind…

2-tier policing. Members of the Rainbow Mafia can go naked in public - no charges. Islamists can block traffic & chant genocide - the cops will bring them coffee. But when Pastor Jeffery Sapocinik preaches, he often gets harassed/arrested. What the hell? https://t.co/eystIZ4V9V — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) August 27, 2025

In mid-August, at the downtown Toronto intersection of Queen Street and Peter Street, Pastor Sapocinik and his colleagues assembled to preach. A passerby who described himself as gay and 70 (translation: he’s immune from criminal charges apparently) didn’t like the sermon.

Once upon a time, a person who didn’t want to hear something he didn’t like would keep walking. Not today. Not with the woke snowflakes subscribing to cancel culture. Now it’s a matter of the loony left penalizing those they disagree with. They will call the police to rant about hurt feelings. Or they will actually employ physical violence. They adore censorship.

And so it was that the 70-year-old gay man physically assaulted Pastor Sapocinik’s colleague. And when the police arrived, what did they do? Well, they arrested and handcuffed the victim, of course!

The assault was caught on video, and the victim was eventually released from police custody. The cops didn’t seem all that concerned about going after the actual thug, alas. Maybe the assailant was right? Being openly gay means he’s immune to the rule of law?

Pastor Sapocinik himself is continually harassed and even arrested on trumped up charges – such as “causing a disturbance” (translation: he preaches in a loud voice because the cops won’t let him use amplification! Catch-22 much?)

Of note: Pastor Sapocinik never advocates for harm or death to any person or any group of people. Compare that to the Hamasholes who gather in a Toronto Jewish neighbourhood every Sunday morning to chant for the genocide of the Jewish people and cheer on the Hamas terrorist group. Oh, and they can get to use amplification to spread their vile hatred, no problem.

And get this: the police have literally ordered Pastor Sapocinik to get out of town! The cops told him they don’t want him preaching in downtown Toronto anymore. This is equal parts outrageous and unconstitutional. And perhaps even more baffling is the cops’ definition of “downtown Toronto”: essentially, about 90% of the entire city!

What the hell is going on here?

Why does Pastor Sapocinik have a vendetta against him? And who’s driving this agenda? Is it the police brass? Toronto’s useless Police Chief? Toronto’s woke Mayor, Olivia Chow?

Thankfully, Pastor Sapocinik refuses to bend the knee. He’s fighting his ludicrous charges in court.

On Saturday Aug. 30, he returned to the corner of Queen Street and Peter Street. For those unfamiliar with Hogtown, this intersection is indeed part of downtown Toronto.

The good news: the police did not make good on their threats on this day. Perhaps that was due to the presence of independent media (Rebel News, Mad Lab Press) that were on the scene that day and ready to record their shenanigans. Thus, the police just constantly drove by but never engaged.

The bad news: some passersby expressed their hatred in an inappropriate fashion – i.e., spitting at the pastor’s congregation.

Will police open an investigation regarding these reprobates? Don’t hold your breath.